Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton visited Washington, D.C., last week and posed for a photograph with White House advisers Ivanka Trump and Kellyanne Conway and U.S. Attorney General William Barr. File Photo by Dean Lewins/EPA-EFE

March 13 (UPI) -- Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, who met last week with U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Ivanka Trump, said Friday he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Dutton said he was tested after developing a fever, a common symptom of COVID-19, and a sore throat, which is a less common sign.

"Anyone who tests positive is to be admitted into hospital and I have complied with their advice," Dutton said in a statement. "I feel fine and will provide an update in due course."

Dutton visited Washington, D.C., for security meetings last week and met with both Barr and Ivanka Trump on March 6. One photo shows him standing with the pair and White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

He returned to Sydney for a cabinet meeting and then to his home in Brisbane on Tuesday.

A spokesman said Prime Minister Scott Morrison doesn't plan to be tested for the coronavirus after medical officials reiterated that "only people who had close contact with [Dutton] in the preceding 24 hours before he became symptomatic need to self-isolate."

"That does not include the prime minister or any other members of the Cabinet," the spokesman added.

Dutton's positive test followed a similar diagnosis Thursday for Brazilian communications official Fabio Wajngarten, President Jair Bolsonaro's primary press officer. He tested positive after accompanying Bolsonaro on a visit to U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida last weekend.

Wajngarten, who posed for a photograph with Trump at a dinner Saturday night, submitted himself for testing this week. Bolsonaro was also tested, but the results have not yet returned.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Wajngarten had "almost no interactions" Trump or Vice President Mike Pence at the event, and there are no plans to test either. When asked by a reporter Thursday, Trump said he wasn't concerned about coming into contact with Wajngarten.