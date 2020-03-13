Workers clear floodwaters from a street in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday. Photo by Khaled Elfiqi/EPA-EFE

March 13 (UPI) -- At least 20 people have died in Egypt following days of heavy rain and flooding, authorities said Friday.

Some of the worst flooding was seen in the southern province of Qena, where lightning started several fires and strong winds pushed a vehicle into a canal, killing one person. High water also damaged a home there, killing a child and injuring five others.

Other deaths include a technician who was electrocuted in New Valley province, a bystander who died when a wall collapsed in strong wings in Sohag, a 60-year-old who was electrocuted in Menoufeya and a woman appeared to have drowned in Heliopolis.

Officials closed busy Luxor International Airport, the Mediterranean Port of Alexandria and Red Sea ports of Sharmel-Sheikh and Hurghada. Officials also suspended Nile River cruises. Passenger train service was also closed nationwide.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli praised rescue crews for helping to save lives.

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority forecasts more heavy rain along the northern coasts, the Egyptian Delta, Cairo and Upper Egypt through Saturday.