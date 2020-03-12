The World Athletics Council's $10 million fine on the Russian Athletics Federation came after Russian high-jumper Danil Lysenko was charged in November with violating anti-doping rules. File Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE

March 12 (UPI) -- The World Athletics Council Thursday fined the Russian Athletics Federation $10 million over breaching anti-doping rules.

RusAF must pay $5 million of the $10 million fine by July 1 and not commit any further breach to have the rest of the fine suspended for two years, the council said in a statement.

World Athletics added that the RusAF will have the Authorized Neutral Athletes process for Russian athletes reinstated if it complies with fine payment and anti-doping rules.

Under the ANA process, once the World Athletics Doping Review Board grants ANA status, there will be no restrictions on the number of ANA that can compete in international one-day events around the world.

Still, the council has capped at 10 the number of ANA that can compete in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and other World Athletics and European Athletics senior events.

"The package of sanctions approved by the Council today reflects the seriousness of RusAF's wrongdoing and sends a clear message that we take these types of offenses by our Member Federations extremely seriously," World Athletics President Sebastain Coe said in the statement. "We have consistently tried to separate the clean athletes from a tainted system, which is why we have reinstated the ANA process for athletes from Russia, enabling them to once again compete in International one-day competitions and earn prize money, but we have restricted the number of athletes eligible to compete in senior International and European events, including at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games."

The fine comes after the entire executive committee of the organization that oversees Russia's national track and field team resigned last month amid accusations of institutional doping and cover-ups.

Russian high-jumper Danil Lysenko and former RusAF president Dmitry Shylakhtin were among those charged in November with anti-doping rules breaches, including obstructing an investigation.

In particular, Russian athletics officials were banned for fabricating documents from a bogus clinic in Moscow purporting to show that Lysenko was too ill to provide his whereabouts for drug testing.

