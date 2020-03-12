Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, shown in Finland in 2018, met with the leaders from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Wednesday, leading to a protest from Israel. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Israeli officials filed an official complaint with Russia on Thursday after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with representatives from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Wednesday night.

Lavrov greeted PIJ secretary-general Ziyad al-Nakhala to talk about the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan.

Al-Nakhala said he found talks with Lavrov to be "positive" and "profound." Both expressed disapproval of Trump's peace plan.

Russia's foreign ministry said the conversation focused on "the task of speedy restoration of Palestinian national unity on the political platform of the Palestinian Liberation Organization as a necessary condition for establishing sustainable direct negotiations with Israel."

Israel's interim Ambassador in Russia Eli Belocerkovsky complained, though, the Islamic Jihad is a violent group that wished to deny Israel is right as a country.

"[The Palestinian Islamic Jihad is a] terrorist organization supported by Iran that does not recognize Israel's right to exist and systematically undermines arrangements in the Gaza Strip by attacking Israeli civilians," Belocerkovsky said.

Russia said that it continued to stand 'behind the United Nations' longstanding position of a two-state solution between Israel and Palestinians according to past U.N. Security Council and General Assembly resolutions.