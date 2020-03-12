Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Trudeau, are in self-isolation after Sophie Trudeau's test results came back positive Thursday for COVID-19. Photo by Heinz Ruckermann/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was quarantined Thursday after his wife, Sophie Trudeau, tested positive for the coronavirus.

In an emailed statement, the Prime Minister's Office said Justin Trudeau, 48, was in good health and was exhibiting no symptoms of the disease but will be isolated for 14 days as a precaution.

"The prime minister will continue to fully assume his duties and will address Canadians tomorrow," it said. "... All orders of government will continue to work tirelessly and in close collaboration. Canada has a well-equipped public health system to deal with the spread of COVID-19."

According to his office, doctors advised that he not be tested as he is not exhibiting symptoms and for the same reason there is no risk of infection to those he's been in contact with.

Sophie Trudeau, 44, was tested earlier Thursday for COVID-19 and was placed in isolation with her husband as they awaited her test results, which came back positive, the Prime Minister's Office said.

"She is feeling well, is taking all recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild," the office said, adding that health professionals will be reaching out to those Sophie Trudeau has been in contact with.

"Although I'm experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon," Sophie Trudeau said in a statement. "Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns."

Earlier Thursday, Justin Trudeau announced that his wife was suffering from flu-like symptoms following a speaking engagement in Britain and that both of them had been quarantined at the recommendations of their doctors.

"Out of an abundance of caution, I, too, will be self-isolating and self-monitoring until we get Sophie's results back," Justin Trudeau said in a statement. "But I'll be busy working from home."

I have some personal news to share today. Sophie recently returned from a speaking event in the UK, and last night she was experiencing mild flu-like symptoms. She's feeling better, but following the advice of our doctor she is self-isolating as we wait on COVID-19 test results.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 12, 2020

Justin Trudeau was scheduled to speak with provincial premiers and Indigenous leaders on Thursday but the speech was postponed.

"We'll speak on the phone about how we can mitigate the spread and impact of COVID-19 and keep Canadians said," he said.

Canada has 138 cases of COVID-19, the majority in Ontario and British Columbia, health officials said.