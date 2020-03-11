Im Dong-min (C) poses with other Samsung researchers who developed an all-solid-state battery technology to support a larger capacity and a longer cycle life. Im headed the project. Photo courtesy of Samsung Electronics

SEOUL, March 11 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics announced it has developed a solid state battery technology that could enable electric vehicles to achieve a range of 500 miles.

"The prototype pouch cell that the team developed would enable an EV to travel up to 800 kilometers on a single charge and features a cycle life of over 1,000 charges," Samsung said Tuesday in a statement.

The company said a solid-state battery built with its new technology can be 50 percent smaller than a conventional lithium-ion battery with comparable capacity.

Follow-up work on a market-ready prototype will take time.

Samsung researchers in South Korea and Japan carried out the study, which was published in Nature Energy, a peer-reviewed scientific journal.

"The product of this study could be a seed technology for safer, high-performance batteries of the future," Im Dong-min, who led the project, said in a statement.

"Going forward, we will continue to develop and refine all-solid-state battery materials and manufacturing technologies to help take EV battery innovation to the next level."