Prosecutors prepare for a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Budapest, Hungary. The trial charges the captain of a cruise ship with causing a deadly accident last year that killed 28 people Photo by Tamas Kovacs/EPA-EFE

A crane lifts a sunken Hungarian tour boat that collided with a cruise ship on June 11, 2019, in Budapest, Hungary. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency

March 11 (UPI) -- Hungarian prosecutors said at a pre-trial hearing Wednesday that a cruise ship captain was inattentive to his surroundings and did not sound an alarm when his vessel rammed into a tour boat on the Danube River 10 months ago and killed 28 people.

Yuri Chaplinsky, who captained the Vikyn Sigyn cruise ship during the crash on the river in Budapest last May, faces charges of negligence leading to mass casualties and failing to help those in the water. The cruise ship collided with the Hableány tour boat during a rainstorm, officials said.

Chaplinsky, 64, opted for trial rather than accept a plea deal that would have given him a nine-year prison sentence and a nine-year suspension of his operator's license. Chaplinsky also refused to testify.

The captain has denied wrongdoing in the case. If convicted, he could serve as many as 11 years in prison.

The collision marked the worst loss of life in 30 years on the Danube, Europe's second-longest river. Seven people were saved and one body was never recovered. Weeks of heavy rain swelled the river and increased the speed of its currents.

Defense attorney Gabor Toth said he plans to call nautical, medical and police witnesses at trial.