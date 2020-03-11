March 11 (UPI) -- Two Americans and a Briton were killed in a rocket attack on a military base in Iraq on Wednesday night, the U.S. military said.

Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III issued a statement saying that 12 additional personnel were injured after roughly 18 Katyusha rockets struck Camp Taji.

"Camp Taji is an Iraqi base that hosts [Coalition for Operation Inherent Resolve] personnel for anti-ISIS training and advising missions," Caggins said, using an abbreviation for the Islamic State terror group.

The Iraqi Security Forces found a rocket-rigged truck a few miles away from the camp. The attack is under investigation.

The names of the personnel were being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Capt. William Urban, U.S. Central Command spokesman, confirmed two U.S. service members were killed in the attack. The British Ministry of Defense also confirmed that a service member from the Royal Army Medical Corps in Iraq had died.

"The people that did this are not friends of Iraq," Britain's Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in a statement. "My thoughts are with the families of those whose loved ones have been killed or injured. We shall not forget their sacrifice and will ensure those who committed these acts face justice."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the attack as "deplorable" in a statement.

"The Foreign Secretary has spoken to the U.S. Secretary of State and we will continue to liaise with our international partners to fully understand the details of this abhorrent attack," he said.

The Iraqi Security Media Cell described the attack as "a very serious security challenge and hostile act" while calling on the public to provide any information about the perpetrators.