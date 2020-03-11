An Australian soldier, assigned to Task Group Taji, provides instruction to soldiers in 2016. Three coalition members were killed and 12 other personnel were injured in a rocket attack on the base. File Photo by Sgt. Kalie Jones/U.S. Army

March 11 (UPI) -- Three coalition members were killed in a rocket attack on a military base in Iraq on Wednesday night, a U.S. military spokesman said.

Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III issued a statement saying that 12 additional personnel were injured after about 18 Katyusha rockets struck Camp Taji.

"Camp Taji is an Iraqi base that hosts [Coalition for Operation Inherent Resolve] personnel for anti-ISIS training and advising missions," Caggins said, using an abbreviation for the Islamic State terror group.

The Iraqi Security Forces found a rocket-rigged truck a few miles away from the camp. The attack is under investigation.

The names of the personnel were being withheld pending notification of next of kin.