March 10 (UPI) -- A Japanese physician who has been critical of Tokyo's approach to tackling the new strain of coronavirus slammed the government's lack of progress on testing suspected patients.

Masahiro Kami, a physician and head of nonprofit Medical Governance Research Institute, compared Japan's approach to COVID-19 tests to South Korea policy, South Korean newspaper Hankook Ilbo's Tokyo correspondent reported Tuesday.

Kami, speaking at a hearing of the Upper House Budget Committee of Japanese parliament, praised South Korea's transparency and nationwide tests; the country was the first to implement drive-through testing stations, which have since been adapted in Germany and in Washington state.

"Take a look at South Korea. There are a lot of infected patients, but the mortality rate is not high," Kami said Tuesday. Identifying the disease at an early stage through vigorous testing is believed to keep the death rate low, according to experts.

South Korea's mortality rate was about 0.7 percent on Tuesday, Japan's was higher, or 1.3 percent, including cases that occurred on the cruise ship previously docked in Yokohama.

Japan has also reported lower numbers than Spain, France or Germany, although the outbreak occurred earlier in the country than in Europe.

"Japan is the only country in the world where so few tests have been conducted," Kami said.

In February, Jiji Press reported hospitals in Japan were refusing to test suspected COVID-19 patients, a policy that puts the population at greater risk. Japan's health ministry has insisted tests only be administered to people who have had "close contact" with COVID-19 patients, and those who have traveled to countries like China.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been the target of growing criticism, according to local paper Mainichi Shimbun. Experts have said his administration's decision to isolate passengers on the previously marooned Diamond Princess cruise ship was a "cruel" measure that helped the disease spread among healthy passengers.