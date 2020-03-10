Dutch King Willem-Alexander speaks Tuesday at an economic event in Jakarta, Indonesia. The king is on a state visit that lasts until Friday. Photo by Bagus Indahono/EPA-EFE

March 10 (UPI) -- Dutch King Willem-Alexander issued a formal apology to the nation of Indonesia on Tuesday, for a violent colonial past there that's an unfavorable part of the Netherlands' history.

The Dutch waged a violent war during Indonesia's fight for independence immediately following World War II, between 1945 and 1949. For generations, Europeans had colonized the region to control the spice trade and other commerce.

The king said his apology is in line in past government statements and further expressed "regrets and apologies" for an excessive amount of violence "on the part of the Dutch in those years."

"The past cannot be erased and will have to be acknowledged by each generation in turn," he said. "In the years immediately after [Indonesian independence], a painful separation followed that cost many lives.

"It is hopeful and encouraging that countries that once stood against each other, could grow together and develop a new relationship based on respect, trust and friendship."

Tuesday's was not the Netherlands' first acknowledgment of an aggressive past in Indonesia. In 2011, the Dutch officially apologized for a 1947 massacre that killed hundreds of men and boys in the Javanese village of Rawagede. The king's apology was, however, a reversal for the Dutch monarchy.

The king's state visit runs through Friday and includes a large trade mission. Willem-Alexander attended a reception by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bogor Tuesday and plans to attend a reception by the Sultan of Yogyakarta on Wednesday.

The king's visit will not include customary handshakes, as part of an effort to mitigate spread of the coronavirus disease.