Five European members condemned North Korea actions last week, ahead of the firing of three short-range missiles on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- South Korea is not ruling out a connection between North Korea's firing of three short-range missiles and international statements condemning Pyongyang's nuclear weapons development.

A presidential Blue House official said Monday North Korea's launches, which flew about 125 miles, came after two events: a United Nations Security Council closed-door meeting on Thursday, and a joint statement from five European nations condemning previous North Korea tests, which took place on March 2.

On Thursday, the five European members of the U.N. Security Council had condemned the "provocative actions" of North Korea, while saying the launches undermine regional and international peace, security and stability.

North Korea's foreign ministry responded with a statement on Saturday, calling the European statement an "absurd claim."

"We are carefully looking at the possibility the [North Korean foreign ministry] statement and North Korea's winter training are two parts of a whole," the Blue House official said, according to Newsis.

Earlier on Monday, Chung Eui-yong, President Moon Jae-in's national security adviser, Suh Hoon, the chief of the National Intelligence Service, and Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo had held an emergency meeting.

Following the meeting, South Korean officials said North Korea's large-scale live-fire drills do not help with efforts for a peace settlement on the Korean Peninsula.

In Japan, where North Korea missiles have previously triggered nationwide alerts, the government said the launches likely involved ballistic missiles.

"North Korea's latest action, on top of its repeated firings of ballistic missiles, is a serious threat to the peace and safety of Japan and...a grave problem for the entire international society," said Japan's chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga, according to Sky News.

North Korea's provocations come at a time of increased isolation.

South Korean news service Seoul Pyongyang News reported Sunday more North Koreans are listening to South Korean radio. They are being punished for "non-socialist" acts with labor camp sentences.

Article 195 of North Korea's penal code bans the distribution of South Korean media in any form. Storing it is also illegal, according to the report.