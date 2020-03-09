Office workers wear protective face masks at the Shinagawa train station in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- The number of COVID-19 cases continued to decline in China on Monday, new cases were confirmed elsewhere around the world and European nations imposed tighter restrictions on movements.

At least 108 countries and territories have reported a confirmed case of the virus, totaling 110,041 worldwide and 3,825 deaths, according to a live tally of government data by Johns Hopkins University.

Chinese health officials on Monday reported 40 new infections of the virus and 22 deaths in the last 24-hour period.

Based on its daily updates, China has not reported a new case outside of Hubei in the last two days and has only reported five since last Wednesday.

Europe

After ordering a lockdown for the entire Lombardy region and 14 other provinces, the restrictions led to riots at a prison in Modena, Italy, that officials say killed six prisoners. Similar disturbances broke out in other Italian prisons. The lockdown runs through April 3.

The number of infections in Italy jumped by 25 percent Sunday.

Britain's case load rose to 321 and three people died, health officials reported. A government spokesman said Prime Minister Boris Johnson chaired an emergency cabinet meeting at which it was accepted that the the spread in Britain will be "significant," but the country is still in a "contain phase."

In Berlin, German Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters more than 1,100 cases are confirmed and urged citizens to reduce travel, work from home if possible and avoid public transport.

In France, cases nearly doubled since Friday and 19 people have died. Switzerland has recorded its second death and increased the cases to nearly 300. Albania saw its first two cases.

Asia and Middle East

Iranian state television said Monday almost 600 new cases have arisen, along with 43 deaths. About 2,400 patients have recovered there.

Iranian officials furloughed around 70,000 prisoners Monday to prevent further spread. Iran said there are criminal cases that involve people hoarding hygiene products and other medical supplies.

South Korea, which has the most number of cases second to China, reported dozens of new infections on Monday, but said the spread is "coming under control."

Saudi Arabia announced four new cases Monday, including a U.S. resident who was returning to the Middle Eastern nation following a multi-country trip. The new cases increased the Saudi number to 15, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Officials said the U.S. resident returned to Saudi Arabia after traveling through the Philippines and Italy. Two of the new cases involved Bahrain nationals who'd arrived in Saudia Arabia via Iraq.

Qatar said Monday it will close schools nationwide beginning Tuesday. The government in Doha said Sunday it is also barring all flights from 14 nations linked to the outbreak.