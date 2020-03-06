Russia's energy minister said Moscow will wait for a few months to decide whether to cut oil production, a move OPEC is pressing for. File Photo by Calin Tatu/Shutterstock/UPI

March 6 (UPI) -- The price of oil fell Friday to its lowest level in nearly three years after Russia resisted pressure from OPEC to cut production.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries were scheduled to meet in Austria after the cartel agreed Thursday to cut supply by 1.5 million barrels a day. Russian officials weren't at the meeting, but energy minister Alexander Novak said Moscow prefers to hold its present production level until at least June.

Brent crude fell in value Friday by about 6 percent to $47.02, its lowest level since July 2017.

OPEC said in a statement the coronavirus outbreak is sacking global oil demand and raising concern among oil-producing members.

"The COVID-19 outbreak has had a major adverse on the global economy and oil demand forecast for 2020, particularly for the first and second quarters," the cartel said.

"Global demand growth for 2020 is now forecast to be 0.48 [million barrels per day], down from 1.1 mb/d in December 2019. Moreover, the unprecedented situation, and the ever-shifting market dynamics, means risks are skewed to the downside."

Analysts say Russia is key to OPEC's push to control the falling price of oil.

"This is a no-kidding emergency and they've got to get Russia to 'Yes,'" said Bob McNally, president of consultant Rapidan Energy Group. "If they commit an epic policy failure by not cutting production, I think we can easily see a re-visitation of old lows, in and around $26."