A woman is seen at a store with mostly empty shelves on Thursday as panic buying is starting to hit certain areas due to the threat of the coronavirus in Beijing, China. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Outbreaks of COVID-19 spread throughout Europe and North America on Friday as China continued to show progress in containing the epidemic. The first case has also turned up at the Vatican.

China reported 143 new cases Friday and an increased death toll of 3,042. Officials in Hubei province reported no new cases outside Wuhan -- a first since the outbreak began -- but the city accounted for 126 of China's new cases. Health officials said among the new infections, 16 were imported from overseas.

There are now more than 98,000 cases worldwide, with mainland China accounting for the vast majority. However, as China's cases seem to be slowing, Europe's tally has risen with Italy nearing 4,000 cases by late Thursday and Germany reporting more than 500. Spain, Switzerland and Britain have all reported clusters of more than 100 cases.

In Italy, the first case has appeared at the Vatican -- in its outpatient healthcare clinic in St. Peter's Square. Officials responded by temporarily closing the facility for disinfection, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

The clinic serves the homeless population, migrants and others who congregate around the square.

"The directorate of health and hygiene is informing the competent Italian authorities and, in the meantime, the planned health protocols have been initiated," Bruni added.

In Canada, health officials recorded the nation's first community transmission. The woman, in her 50s, has no recent travel history, British Columbia health officials said in a statement.

"We need to find out the source of her infection," said Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia's provincial health officer, adding she expects more people to be diagnosed with the virus.

The woman was one of eight people in the province to be newly diagnosed with the virus, raising Canada's tally to 44.

The Philippines also reported its first community transmission -- a 62-year-old man who regularly visited a Muslim prayer hall in San Juan City. The health department urged those who attend the hall and are experiencing symptoms to come forward.

"These recent developments are significant, but we are prepared to respond to its potential consequences," Philippines Health Secretary Francisco Tiongson Duque III said in a statement.

South Korea, which has the world's second-highest number of cases, continued to grow Friday. Officials recorded hundreds of new cases, raising its total to nearly 6,300, which is nearly half of all cases outside China.

India diagnosed another patient, raising its total to 31, and advised mass gatherings to be canceled or postponed until the spread is "contained," India's undersecretary Rajender Kumar said in a statement.