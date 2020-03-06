People wearing protective face masks at the entrance of the Cremona Hospital in Milan, Italy, on Wednesday. Photo by Filippo Venezia/EPA-EFE

July 5 (UPI) -- Outbreaks of COVID-19 spread throughout Europe and North America on Friday as China continued to show progress in containing its epidemic.

China on Friday reported 143 new cases of the coronavirus and 30 deaths from the day prior, raising its death toll to 3,042. However, officials in Hubei province reported no new cases of the virus outside Wuhan city where the virus emerged from -- a first since the outbreak began. Wuhan accounted for 126 of China's new cases in the past 24 hours.

Health officials said among its new infections, 16 were imported from overseas.

Globally, there were more than 98,000 cases of COVID-19 with mainland China accounting for 80,552. However, as China's number of patients seemed to be slowing, Europe's tally was quickening with Italy nearing 4,000 cases by Thursday evening and Germany reporting more than 500. Spain, Switzerland and Britain have all reported clusters larger than 100 cases.

In North America, cases in the United States grew to 149 with at least 18 states confirming infections but that number may soon increase as roughly 100 people who were possibly exposed to the virus on a cruise ship now moored of California's coast await their test results.

North of the border in Canada, health officials recorded the nation's first community transmission. The woman, in her 50s, has no recent travel history, British Columbia health officials said in a statement.

"We need to find out the source of her infection," said Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia's provincial health officer, adding she expects more people to be diagnosed with the virus.

The woman was one of eight people in the province to be diagnosed with the virus in the past 24 hours, raising Canada's tally to 44.

The Philippines on Friday also reported its first community transmission -- a 62-year-old man who is known to regularly visit a Muslim prayer hall in San Juan City. The Department of Health is encouraging those who attend the hall and are experiencing symptoms to contact them.

"These recent developments are significant, but we are prepared to respond to its potential consequences," Health Secretary Francisco Tiongson Duque III said in a statement.

The world's second-largest outbreak in South Korea continued to exponentially grow on Friday as its Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 518 news cases, raising its total to 6,284, nearly half of all cases outside China.

India diagnosed another patient with COVID-19, raising its total to 31, including 16 nationals.

The confirmation follows the second most populated country after China advising mass gatherings to be either canceled or postponed "till the disease spread is contained," India's undersecretary Rajender Kumar said in a statement.