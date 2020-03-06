Pro-Brexit supporters celebrate in London after Britain's departure from the European Union on January 31. File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

March 6 (UPI) -- The British government spent nearly $6 billion to prepare its departure from the European Union a little more than a month ago, the National Audit Office said in a study Friday.

Britain left the economic bloc on Jan. 31, more than three years after voters approved the departure in a referendum vote and the government set aside $8.2 billion for various agencies to prepare for it.

The National Audit Office, Britain's public spending watchdog, said more than $5.7 billion was ultimately spent on various elements, which included advertising, staff and external advice. The Home Office and Britain's revenue and customs services accounted for over half the expenditure, the 32-page report said, and local governments received $135 million.

The study noted that 22,000 civil servants were involved in Brexit planning by last October.

While the audit office refrained from judging whether the expenses were worthy, earlier this year it questioned whether an advertising campaign actually made Britons "significantly better prepared." Further, the exit date was changed multiple times, first from March 2019 to October and then, finally, Jan. 31.

For example, $90 million was budgeted for a traffic management strategy near the city of Kent that restricted use of highways if traffic snarled at English Channel ports of entry. The plan ultimately wasn't used.

British opposition parties were critical of the audit office's findings, and the ruling Conservative Party government.

"The public has been kept in the dark as to what the government has been doing," Labor Party lawmaker Meg Hiller said.

"Billions of pounds have been thrown away in a bid to paper over the Tories' Brexit mess," added Alistair Carmichael of the Liberal Democrat Party. "The public have a right to know where it is all going."