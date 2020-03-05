EBay Korea is up for sale as its U.S.-based owner decided to dispose of 100 percent of the online retailer, according to South Korean news reports Thursday. Photo courtesy of EBay Korea

SEOUL, March 5 (UPI) -- U.S.-based eBay is reportedly putting 100 percent of its South Korea operation up for sale.

With the help of the lead financial adviser Credit Suisse, eBay has reportedly tapped a few potential buyers, including Korean private equity fund MBK Partners and retailer giant Lotte Group, according to unnamed sources cited in the Korea Economic Daily and the Chosun Ilbo.

The South Korean eBay operation is one of the largest e-commerce platforms in the country, ranking high among others such as Gmarket, Auction and G9. The Korean eBay has an expected value of some $4.2 billion.

South Korea's eBay ruled the market throughout the early and mid-2010s, but ultimately lost its dominance in the e-commerce sphere in the last few years because of new market competitors such as Coupang.

Last year, EBay Korea's transactions remained nearly stagnant in terms of growth, at $14.67 billion. Meanwhile, Coupang transactions rose 57 percent year-on-year to $14.75 billion.

EBay Korea is denying the reports, while MBK Partners refuses to confirm them. However, market watchers believe that eBay Korea is on the market in light of its head office's situation.

With about a 4 percent stake in eBay, hedge fund Elliott Management has urged the e-commerce platform to focus on its core businesses by unloading non-core assets and reducing expenses since early 2019. Meanwhile, eBay CEO Devin Wenig quit in September.

EBay Korea's recent measures of paying out a huge amount of dividends and reducing its capital also prompt watchers to believe that the firm has been preparing for a sell-off.

"The top management of eBay Korea, including its CFO, has denied the reports to its employees. But the chances are that eBay Korea is really up for sale," a source who is familiar with the issue, who requested anonymity, told UPI News Korea.