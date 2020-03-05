A Chinese woman wears a protective face mask as the threat of the deadly coronavirus spreads in Beijing, China. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- More than 3,000 people in China have died from the coronavirus since the outbreak began in the Asian nation in December, officials said.

China's Health Commission reported a death toll of 3,012 in its daily update on Thursday after 31 people died from COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours. The number of infected also grew by 139 cases to 80,409 infections.

Among the infected, China said more than 52,000 have been cured and discharged from hospitals nationwide.

Following at least two months of exponential growth in the number of its dead and sick, China has reported stabilizing statistics over the past few weeks. However, as China's epidemic may be coming under control, those the world over are growing.

According to the World Health Organization, there are now nearly 15,000 cases and more than 200 deaths in nearly 80 countries outside of China due to the coronavirus.

The main three clusters are in South Korea, Italy and Iran, accounting for more than 10,000 of those cases.

South Korea on Thursday added 438 infections for a total of 5,766 confirmed cases. It also reported three more deaths for a tally of 35.

Italy's death toll, however, surpassed 100 dead, its health ministry reported Wednesday evening, making its epidemic the most deadly outside China with a tally of 107. It also surpassed 3,000 infections with 3,089 patients, mostly in northern Italy.

Europe's largest epidemic has prompted Italian education officials to close all schools and universities and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to sign a special decree Wednesday night that prohibits spectators from attending all sporting events for at least a month.

Conte posted a five-minute video to Facebook detailing the measures.

"We are facing the coronavirus," he wrote in a caption that accompanied the video. "A challenge that has no political color, which must bring together the entire nation. It is a challenge that must be overcome with the commitment of all."

And in Iran, the WHO said the Middle Eastern county has recorded 835 infections and 77 deaths as of Wednesday.

In Hong Kong, which has 104 confirmed cases, officials said they were preparing to repatriate more than 200 citizens stranded in China's Hubei province -- the epicenter of the outbreak that has been under lockdown for over a month -- on two chartered flights on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the semi-autonomous region returned 244 residents.

Patrick Nip, the secretary for constitutional and mainland affairs who was facilitating the evacuation flights, explained on Thursday that 258 people were originally expected to return the day prior but nine people said they decided not to take the evacuation flight, three passengers recorded elevated temperatures, which barred them from boarding, and a pregnant woman said she would return on the next plane.

The Hong Kong government said in a statement late Wednesday that 200 of the passengers were stranded in Wuhan, including two students, with the other 44 having been located throughout Hubei province requiring urgent need. Thirteen were pregnant and 10 were suffering from serious illness, it said.

The evacuees were driven to Chun Yeung Estate by coaches where they will undergo a 14-day quarantine, according to the government officials.

News of the evacuations follows the Hong Kong government announcing Wednesday it may have discovered a human-to-animal transmission of the virus after diagnosing low levels of COVID-19 in a dog after repeated testing.

In a statement, the Hong Kong government said the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department conducted the tests last Wednesday and Thursday, and again on Friday and Tuesday, returning "weak positive for the virus" each time.

The dog is under quarantine and has yet to show signs of the disease, the government said without stating how the dog was infected.