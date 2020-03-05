A Chinese woman wears a protective face mask as the threat of the deadly coronavirus spreads in Beijing. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization reported 95,265 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide Thursday, with 3,281 deaths and a shrinking number of cases in China that indicate the outbreak is coming under control.

Over the past day, 2,055 new cases were reported in 33 countries, about 80 percent of which are in Iran, Italy and South Korea, WHO officials said in a news briefing.

China's Health Commission early Thursday reported deaths there have reached 3,012. WHO said the nation had reported 143 new cases to the agency in the last 24 hours. Most of the new cases are in Hubei province, where the outbreak began.

Eight provinces in China have not reported new cases in 14 days, and 20 of the country's 31 provinces have downgraded their public health warnings linked to COVID-19.

Mike Ryan, head of the WHO's emergencies program, said those numbers indicate the outbreak -- which began in December in Wuhan, China -- is coming under control.

Besides China's 80,409 coronavirus patients -- more than 52,000 of whom have been cured and discharged from hospitals -- there are more than 15,000 cases and more than 200 deaths in nearly 80 countries outside China.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries to take a "whole government" approach to containing the outbreak, saying that too many have tasked their health ministries with response management. The best approach, he said, is to have multiple agencies, including military and security, engaged with the head of state coordinating response.

All governments, including those that have not reported cases of the novel coronavirus, should increase testing capacity and get their hospitals ready.

"This is not a drill," Ghebreyesus said. "The solution is aggressive response. This epidemic is a threat for every country, rich and poor. Even the high-income countries should expect surprises."

As the statistics stabilize in China, epidemics in other countries are growing, with three main clusters in South Korea, Italy and Iran accounting for more than 10,000 cases.

South Korea on Thursday added 438 infections for a total of 5,766 confirmed cases. It also reported three more deaths for a tally of 35.

Italy's death toll surpassed 100, its health ministry reported Wednesday evening, making its epidemic the most deadly outside China with a tally of 107. It also surpassed 3,858 infections with 3,296 patients, mostly in northern Italy.

Europe's largest epidemic has prompted Italian education officials to close all schools and universities and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to sign a special decree Wednesday night that prohibits spectators from attending all sporting events for at least a month.

Conte posted a 5-minute video to Facebook detailing the measures.

"We are facing the coronavirus," he wrote in a caption that accompanied the video. "A challenge that has no political color, which must bring together the entire nation. It is a challenge that must be overcome with the commitment of all."

Iran on Thursday reported 3,513 infections and 107 deaths.

In Hong Kong, which has 105 confirmed cases, officials said they were preparing to repatriate more than 200 citizens stranded in China's Hubei province, which been under lockdown for over a month, on two chartered flights on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the semi-autonomous region returned 244 residents.

Patrick Nip, the secretary for constitutional and mainland affairs who was facilitating the evacuation flights, said Thursday 258 people were originally expected to return the day prior but nine people said they decided not to take the evacuation flight, three passengers recorded elevated temperatures, which barred them from boarding, and a pregnant woman said she would return on the next plane.

The Hong Kong government said in a statement late Wednesday that 200 of the passengers were stranded in Wuhan, including two students, with the other 44 having been located throughout Hubei province requiring urgent need. Thirteen were pregnant and 10 were suffering from serious illness, it said.

The evacuees were driven to Chun Yeung Estate by coaches where they will undergo a 14-day quarantine, according to the government officials.

News of the evacuations follows the Hong Kong government announcing Wednesday it may have discovered a human-to-animal transmission of the virus after diagnosing low levels of COVID-19 in a dog after repeated testing.

In a statement, the Hong Kong government said the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department conducted the tests over four days, returning "weak positive for the virus" each time.

The dog is under quarantine and has yet to show signs of the disease, the government said without stating how the dog was infected.