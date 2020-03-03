Aircraft Spot, an aviation tracker, published data of the movements of the RC-135W, or Rivet Joint, on Thursday. File Photo by Lindsey Parnaby/EPA

March 2 (UPI) -- A U.S. reconnaissance plane flew near North Korea on Tuesday a day after North Korea fired two projectiles from its eastern coast.

Aircraft Spot, an aviation tracker, published data of the movements of the RC-135W, or Rivet Joint, on Thursday, only 13 days after the aircraft was seen over South Korean airspace.

According to Aircraft Spot, the plane flew at an altitude of 31,000 feet. The Rivet Joint, designed to gather telemetry and other electronic intelligence data before missile launches, has appeared multiple times unannounced in January. In February, a U.S. E-8C surveillance aircraft also flew across South Korean airspace.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday in an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier the Trump administration is still seeking denuclearization, following North Korea's projectile launches.

"Chairman Kim...almost two years ago made a commitment to denuclearize," Pompeo said of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. "We're determined to try and achieve that. The path forward for the North Koreans is very clear. We are hopeful they will choose it, and we're using every diplomatic tool we have in our tool bag to get to the right place."

The top U.S. diplomat also said President Donald Trump has made a "real commitment to try to find a path forward."

Earlier, John Bolton, former national security adviser, had tweeted "North Korea, true to form, resumes ballistic missile testing, yet again violating U.N. Security Council resolutions.

"U.S. policy must finally face the reality that North Korea will never voluntarily stop pursuing deliverable nuclear weapons."

North Korea's missile tests on Monday came two days after Pyongyang carried out a live-fire military exercise. South Korea's defense ministry said the projectiles launched Monday flew a distance of about 150 miles at an altitude of 22 miles. Flight time was about 20 seconds for the projectiles, South Korean news service News 1 reported Tuesday.

Kim Dong-yub, a South Korean analyst at the Institute for Far Eastern Studies in Kyungnam University, said the most recent North Korea tests indicate the missiles have entered "actual deployment."

A South Korean military source who spoke to local news service Seoul Pyongyang News said North Korea has lowered overall military activities in response to the global outbreak of the coronavirus. The source also said the presence of the U.S. surveillance aircraft is a strong warning, according to the report.