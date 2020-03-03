March 3 (UPI) -- Fighting resumed between government forces in Afghanistan and the Taliban in at least 17 provinces on Tuesday, just days after the United States signed a peace deal to withdraw its troops after nearly two decades.

The deal was signed Saturday, but Afghan President Ashraf Ghani balked at one of the commitments for his government to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners before intra-Afghan peace talks.

In turn, the Taliban said it would resume attacks against the government. The group launched 33 attacks on Tuesday, according to Afghan authorities, and at least six civilians were killed.

Pakistan, a longtime player in the Afghanistan conflict, urged the government to abide by the prisoner swap agreement noted in the U.S. withdrawal agreement and urged the Taliban to show military restraint.

The prisoner exchange, in which the Taliban would receive 5,000 and the Afghan government 1,000, was intended as a way to build confidence between the two sides before further peace negotiations. Direct talks between the U.S.-backed Afghan government and the Taliban were scheduled to begin next week, on March 10.

Officials said Kandahar and Helmand provinces saw some of the most intense fighting in Tuesday's fighting.

U.S. Army Gen. Scott Miller, commander of Resolute Support Mission, said the Taliban must keep violence in check for the United States to keep its commitment to reducing troop levels.

"The reduction in violence was a confidence builder," Miller said. "We're very serious about our obligations and we expect the Taliban will be serious about their obligations. The U.S. has been very clear about our expectations, the violence must remain low."