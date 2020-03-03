March 3 (UPI) -- A dozen nations urged the European Union Tuesday to move quicker to reach climate change goals, asking the 27-member bloc to set 2030 targets by June to go along with its proposed overall zero-emissions deadline of 2050.

All 12 nations signed a letter sent to Executive Vice President Frans Timmermans, calling on the European Commission to establish goals for 2030 within the next three months. The letter said two summits -- the EU-China summit in September and the United Nations climate gathering in Scotland in November -- are important benchmarks to have those goals set.

"The EU can lead by example and contribute to creating the international momentum needed for all parties to scale up their ambition," the letter states. "For this to happen, we need sufficient time to agree upon an increased 2030 target well ahead of COP26 in Glasgow.

"Furthermore, it will contribute to the important work by the EU to urge other parties to intensify their efforts during all relevant international events in 2020, including the EU-China Leaders' summit in September."

France, Spain, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovenia and Sweden signed the letter.

Climate Action Network Europe Director Wendel Trio said the six months before September isn't enough time to get nations to agree to climate goals. A potential new European Commission climate law calls for all EU members to be climate neutral by 2050.