Filipino elite Police Special Weapons and Tactics personnel take position at the entrance to a shopping mall following a shooting incident in San Juan City, Philippines, Monday. Photo by Alejandro Ernesto Perez Estrada/EPA-EFE

March 2 (UPI) -- A disgruntled former security guard opened fire at a Manila shopping mall on Monday, injuring at least one person before taking more than two dozen others hostage, officials said.

The hostage situation was ongoing at the Greenhills Center in San Juan district, the mall's management company confirmed in a statement.

The company said an on-duty security guard was shot and has been rushed to the hospital.

"Our priority right now is to ensure the safety of the employees and the public," the statement read.

San Juan District Mayor Francis Zamora told reporters the situation began at around 10 a.m. when the suspect entered the mall and opened fire before taking some 30 people, mostly mall vendors, hostage on the second level of the shopping center.

"He feels bad because he was terminated as a guard," Zamora said. "He tried to convince his fellow security guards to join him, but no one did."

Zamora said the suspect claims to be armed with a pistol and grenades and has demanded to speak with his former security guard colleagues and the media.

The suspect has communicated with negotiators and has requested food and water, he said.

Capt. Georel Calipusan of the San Juan City Police Department said the area is under lockdown as authorities negotiate, state-run Philippine News Agency reported.

"It is now prohibited to enter the area of Greenhills," he told reporters.