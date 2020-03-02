Afghan army soldiers in Kandahar on Sunday, a day after the United States and Taliban signed a peace deal in Qatar. Photo by Mohammad Sadiq/EPA-EFE

March 2 (UPI) -- A bomb blast near a soccer field in eastern Afghanistan killed at least three civilians and injured 11 others, local police said Monday.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which happened two days after the United States and the Taliban signed a peace agreement following the successful conclusion of a week-long reduction-in-violence period.

Police said an improvised explosive device attached to a motorcycle was detonated Monday afternoon in Afghanistan's Khost Province, south of Kabul and near the Pakistani border.

The explosion happened near a soccer field where local residents were playing in a match, authorities said.

Afghanistan's Interior Ministry and Khost provincial governor's spokesman also confirmed the incident in the Nadir Shah Kot District.

The peace agreement calls for a phased withdrawal of U.S. troops in exchange for the Taliban opening power-sharing negotiations with the Afghan government cutting links with terror groups.