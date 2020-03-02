Police gather at the scene where a man has been shot by armed police at a street near London Bridge in February. Two officers are being investigated in the aftermath of the incident. Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE

March 2 (UPI) -- Two London Metropolitan police officers responding to the February terrorist attack near London Bridge are under investigation for an accident they were involved in on the way to the call.

The officers were driving to the Streatham area after Sudesh Amman stabbed two people while wearing a fake suicide vest when one driving an unmarked police car collided with two other vehicles, causing injuries.

The second officer, in a marked police vehicle, continued to travel to the scene instead of stopping at the crash.

"We are conducting an independent investigation into a road traffic incident involving a Metropolitan Police car which collided with two vehicles while responding to the terror attack in Streatham on Sunday, Feb. 2," Independent Office for Police Conduct said.

The office said it served notices Friday about the investigation on possible claims of dangerous driving and gross misconduct.

Amman had been recently been released from prison after serving time for spreading extremist material when he stabbed two people. London Police shot and killed him. A third person received minor injuries from broken glass after the gunfire.