Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Church of Saint Martha at Vatican City on Thursday. Photo by Vatican Media/EPA-EFE

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Pope Francis postponed some of his scheduled activities for a second consecutive day Friday due to what the Vatican called "a slight indisposition."

The Holy See's press office said Francis attended Mass Friday morning and greeted participants as he usually does, but afterwards decided to postpone his official papal audiences for the rest of the day.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pope preferred to stay inside his official residence. Francis will proceed with meetings previously scheduled there, he added.

Thursday, the 83-year-old pontiff left a scheduled Lent service with Roman clergy at the Basilica of Saint John Lateran, again citing mild ill health, and was seen coughing and blowing his nose during Ash Wednesday celebrations.