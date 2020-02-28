Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities evacuated a busy train station in Paris on Friday and rail service was disrupted due to a growing fire that was started by nearby protesters, officials said.

Police evacuated the Gare de Lyon station, which is near the banks of the river Seine in the French capital. It's located about 2 miles southeast of the famous Louvre Museum and less than 5 miles east of the Eiffel Tower.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the fire began near a row of motorbikes that were parked under a bridge, and was started by demonstrators opposing a concert at the nearby AccorHotels Arena by Congolese rapper Fally Ipupa. Witnesses said rowdy protesters then interfered with firefighters as they tried to douse the flames.

Paris police urged the public to stay away from the area, citing "unacceptable abuses committed on the margins of a concert."

"Avoid the location and permit the emergency situation personnel to step in," police tweeted.

Smoke billowed over the street and filled the corridors of the train station, which is one of six major rail centers in Paris.