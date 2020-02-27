Civilians take up residence at a U.N. housing compound in Juba, South Sudan. File Photo by Julio Brathwaite/UNMISS/UPI

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury has lifted sanctions against a former Israeli general that were imposed amid accusations that he supplied weapons to both the South Sudan government and rebels.

U.S. officials levied the penalties against former Israel Defense Forces Major Gen. Israel Ziv in late 2018. Authorities said he cloaked the sales of $150 million worth of weapons to the South Sudanese government by running them through an agricultural company. The sales included rifles, grenade launchers and shoulder-fired rockets.

He also was accused of planning attacks by mercenaries against South Sudan oil fields and infrastructure to create new business for his security consulting company.

Zia and the South Sudanese had both denied the accusations that led to the sanctions, which were lifted by the U.S. Treasury on Wednesday.

"This was a crucial and challenging year but I believed all along that the U.S. authorities would ultimately reach the right conclusion and that American justice will prevail," Ziv said.

A South Sudan spokesman said the nation had never bought weapons or ammunition from Ziv, who said the agricultural initiative was a life-saving effort.

"Tens of thousands of people are employed through this project and it feeds the South Sudan market," he said in 2018, welcoming an investigation by the Trump administration. "So anyone who claims this project is a cover should come see it."