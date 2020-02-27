The underground weapons depot in Mitholz is seen in 1947 after a partial explosion. Officials say a cave-in has increased the danger of munitions stored in the depot. Photo courtesy Swiss Federal Archives/Wikimedia Commons

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Authorities say a small town in Switzerland may have to abandon their homes for more than a decade while safety crews clear away thousands of tons of World War II-era munitions that are still stored in an underground depot there.

Officials said this week the primary for concern is the cache in Mitholz, a town in the Bernese Alps, has partially caved in and rock debris has fallen onto explosives.

Switzerland's defense ministry said Mitholz residents might have to evacuate because the danger is "unacceptable" -- but the soonest they would have to leave their homes is about 10 years from now. Crews will need several years to prepare for such a project, officials said, adding that it could ultimately cost billions of dollars.

The depot in Mitholz, a village of less than 200 people, partly exploded in 1947 and killed nine people. A government report said last year the risk of another explosion is probably greater than expected.

Officials say the project will be difficult because a rock formation covering the weapons is unstable and can only be removed in layers. Crews might also have to build new roads to keep some local areas connected.

Project Manager Hanspeter Aellig told reporters Tuesday a contingency plan to buy the old munitions remains an option.