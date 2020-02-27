The emergency field PMA set up in front of the emergency room of the hospital Guglielmo Saliceto, Piacenza, Italy, on Wednesday. Officials said that the number of people who have died due to the COVID-19 coronavirus in Italy has climbed to 12 while more than 400 persons have contracted the virus. Photo by Marco Ottico/EPA-EFE

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- An infectious and deadly coronavirus that has killed thousands in China has spread to at least 44 countries, stirring fears that COVID-19 may soon become a pandemic.

Estonia and Denmark added their names to the growing list of nations with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a day after at least nine others recorded their first infections.

Estonia's Ministry of Social Affairs announced its first case in a statement, saying an Iranian citizen living permanently in the northern European country was diagnosed early Thursday and was under the care of doctors at the West Tallinn Central Hospital Infectious Diseases Clinic.

Meanwhile, Denmark said in a statement Thursday it confirmed its first coronavirus patient the night before at Zealand University Hospital.

The Danish Health Ministry said the man had recently returned from a skiing holiday with his wife and son to Lombardy, where more than half of Italy's 400 confirmed cases of the disease have been confirmed. The man is under quarantine at his home in good health.

The man's wife and son have tested negative, the ministry said.

Denmark said the confirmed case does not change its current risk assessment for infection, which currently stands at "low."

"After the development in Italy over the weekend, we had expected to see cases of COVID-19 in Denmark soon, so we are not surprised and we must expect to see more cases in the coming days and weeks," said Soren Brostrom, director of Denmark's National Board of Health. "But our strategy is to contain the spread of infection in Denmark."

On Wednesday, Algeria, Austria, Croatia, Norway, Georgia, North Macedonia, Greece and Switzerland, among others, confirmed cases of COVID-19 as did Brazil, the first South American nation to do so. The disease has now infected every continent but Antarctica, heightening worries that the virus has grown to a pandemic.

World Health Organization officials said Monday they were not yet prepared to declare COVID-19 a pandemic despite its spread, with large clusters growing in Italy, South Korea and Iran.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the new outbreaks were "deeply concerning" but that they did not yet amount to an "uncontained global spread of the virus."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters during a press conference Thursday that while the WHO has yet to call it a pandemic the risk of one is "very much upon us," and initiated a coronavirus emergency response plan.

"We have always acted with an abundance of caution on this issue and that has put Australia in the strong position we are in to this time in being able to contain the impact of this virus," he said. "So, the actions we're now taking in being prepared even further is to ensure that we can respond immediately when the virus moves to the next level."

Under the plan, Health Minister Greg Hunt has been instructed to work with state and territorial counterparts to find any "gaps in capabilities" that need to be filled in its health system to combat a pandemic.

The commissioner of the Australian Border Force has also been told to report additional measures required at ports of entry to ensure no one infected with the virus enters the country, Morrison said.

"You can still go and play with your friends down the street, you can go off to the concert and you can go out for a Chinese meal," he said. "You can do all of these things because Australia has acted quickly, Australia has got ahead of this at this point in time."

The prime minister stressed though that this does not mean people should gather in mass for football games or cricket.

Australia has had 15 confirmed cases of the virus, all of which have been cleared and those people have returned to their communities, Morrison said. There are another eight cases imported from the virus-riddled Diamond Princess cruise ship that remains docked off Japan's coast in quarantine.

Meanwhile, the WHO said that Wednesday marked the first time since the outbreak began in early December that there were more cases reported outside of China than from within the Asian nation where the disease emerged.

On Wednesday, Chinese health officials reported 406 new cases of the disease and only 52 deaths, its lowest since the beginning of this month as the disease's spread within the country was on the rise.

On Thursday, China reported in its daily update 433 new cases, but only 29 deaths over the previous day -- the fewest number of deaths in a 24-hour period since Jan. 28 when 26 people died and the death toll stood at fewer than 150.