Passengers at Heathrow Airport in London. British officials said they will not challenge a Court of Appeals ruling Thursday blocking efforts to add a third runway at the airport. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The British government said it would not challenge a Court of Appeals decision Thursday to block plans for a third runway at London's Heathrow Airport because it did not factor in the country's commitment to addressing climate change.

Environmental groups had fought efforts to add another runway to Britain's busiest airport.

The appeals court said the government did not give enough attention to its commitment to the Paris Climate Accord when making its plans for the runway.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the government would not appeal the decision. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had voiced disapproval of the plan before he took office.

"Airport expansion is core to boosting global connectivity," Shapps said on Twitter. "We also take seriously our commitment to the environment. This government won't appeal today's judgment given our manifesto makes clear any Heathrow expansion will be industry-led."

Tim Alderslade, chief executive of Airlines UK, which represents Britain's airlines industry, called the ruling and the government's decision "extremely disappointing."

"The economic prize is enormous if expansion is done right, with airlines ready to respond to the unlocking of new capacity by creating new routes and helping to connect [Britain] to new markets and destinations, and Heathrow to regions across the country," Aldersade said.

"[Britain] aviation has committed to net zero carbon by 2050 and this factors in the emissions created by Heathrow expansion. It is not a question of being pro-aviation or pro-environment," he said.

The environmental group Extinction Rebellion London said on Twitter the government should abandon Heathrow expansion plans altogether.

"The court just found that your current policy on airport expansion was incompatible with the commitments you made in Paris," the group said. "There is no way to expand Heathrow and meet those commitments. You should say it, show leadership and that you take responsibility of government seriously."