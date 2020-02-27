The expansion plan would have added a runway at Heathrow Airport, which is already one of the world's busiest. File Photo by Tupungato/Shutterstock/UPI

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Court of Appeal in London decided Thursday to block expansion at Heathrow Airport that would add another runway, because the plans have failed to take into account how they might affect Britain's commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement.

The ruling is a victory for environmental advocates, who'd mounted a weeks-long campaign against plans to add a third runway at what's already one of the busiest airports in the world.

Plans for the new runway had been in the works for many months and were backed by the British government, but not Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Tim Alderslade, chief executive of Airlines U.K., which represents the British aviation industry, called the ruling "extremely disappointing."

"The economic prize is enormous if expansion is done right, with airlines ready to respond to the unlocking of new capacity by creating new routes and helping to connect [Britain] to new markets and destinations, and Heathrow to regions across the country," Aldersade said.

"[British] aviation has committed to net zero carbon by 2050 and this factors in the emissions created by Heathrow expansion. It is not a question of being pro-aviation or pro-environment."

Extinction Rebellion London, a prominent advocate against climate change, said the government should now abandon the expansion plans altogether.

"The court just found that your current policy on airport expansion was incompatible with the commitments you made in Paris," it said. "There is no way to expand Heathrow and meet those commitments. You should say it, show leadership and that you take responsibility of government seriously."

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said London will not appeal the decision.

"Airport expansion is core to boosting global connectivity," Shapps tweeted. "We also take seriously our commitment to the environment. This government won't appeal today's judgment given our manifesto makes clear any Heathrow expansion will be industry-led."