Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The United Nations said Wednesday that the Syrian government's current offensive against opposition forces in Idlib and the northwestern portion of the country has displaced more than 948,000 civilians.

The U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the displaced includes almost 180,000 families and 560,000 children.

The situation has led 14 European foreign ministers to call for an end to hostilities in the region by Syria and Russia, which has partners with government forces.

The OCHA said in a report last week that the humanitarian crisis in the area has reached "horrifying levels" and "exceeding worst-case planning figures by the humanitarian community."

"Indiscriminate attacks in civilian areas continue to drive people from their homes and destroy vital services, including hospitals, markets, and schools," the OCHA report said. "Cold weather has made the situation worse.

"The frontlines in northwest Syria are rapidly moving closer to densely populated areas, with bombardments increasingly affecting [Internally Displaced Persons] sites and their vicinity," the report said.

The humanitarian organization Syria Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, has documented many of the dead and those fleeing violence in the area. The White Helmets said Wednesday it rescued 95 people, including 21 children, from shelling that forced civilians from schools and homes. It said 26 people were killed in the attack.

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin accused the White Helmets Wednesday of helping Western intelligence of "circulating lies" and waging a media war against Syria.

"Two years ago, information spread around the world which claimed the responsibility of the Syrian Arab Army for the use of chemical weapons in Douma City and that was a pre-planned misleading by this organization and it was backed by Western states," Naryshkin said.

"After that, we were able in cooperation with Syrian journalists through their investigations to prove that these allegations and hypotheses regarding the use of chemical weapons are a complete fabrication by the [White Helmets] which is backed by the West," he said.