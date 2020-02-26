The breakfast sandwich will be available in Canadian Starbucks stores on March 3. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Starbucks announced Wednesday it will introduce a Beyond Meat sandwich to its menu at locations in Canada, following a growing trend of North American restaurant chains that are now offering plant-based meat substitutes.

The company said it will add a new "meat," egg and cheese breakfast sandwich in Canadian stores starting March 3. Beyond Meat is one of the largest food companies that produce plant-based protein alternatives.

Starbucks said it has worked with the California-based Beyond Meat on the custom recipe, which features a plant-based patty topped with cheddar and egg.

"Starbucks is constantly innovating its menu to reflect a range of food and beverages from wholesome to indulgent, which allows customers to make nutritional and dietary choices that are right for them," the company said in a statement.

Beyond Meat is competing with rival Impossible Foods for clients in the restaurant industry as it responds to rising customer demand for meatless alternatives.

Burger King, for instance, now offers an Impossible Whopper -- a plant-based version of its signature sandwich -- and McDonald's tested a Beyond Meat plant, lettuce and tomato (PLT) sandwich in Canada late last year. Since it debuted on Wall Street last May, Beyond Meat has also landed partnerships with Dunkin' Donuts, Del Taco and Subway -- and said last summer it will produce plant-based fried chicken for KFC.

Impossible Foods also has a large and growing client list, in addition to Burger King.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said last month the coffee chain intended to add a meat alternative as part of an expanded sustainability plan that aims to cut carbon emissions in half within 10 years.