Supreme Court denies new hearing in Arizona death penalty case
Amazon opens its first cashier-less grocery store
South Korea coronavirus cases soar to 1,261 in highest single-day spike
Alabama death row inmate of 30 years dies of natural causes
Brazil, others confirm first COVID-19 infections as deaths decline in China
Thousands attend memorial for Kobe Bryant
