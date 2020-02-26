Thae Yong-ho, a former North Korean diplomat, is the target of North Korea state media messages following his decision to run for political office in the South. File Photo by Jeon Heon-kyun/EPA-EFE

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- North Korea lambasted Thae Yong-ho on Wednesday, accusing the former North Korean diplomat of embezzling funds from Pyongyang and committing child rape.

Thae, a former senior diplomat who fled North Korea's embassy in London in 2016, recently announced a run for a seat in South Korean parliament, a move that may be gaining the attention of Kim Jong Un.

On Wednesday, Pyongyang propaganda service Meari described South Korean politicians as "fanatics of confrontation" engaged in a "play of recruiting garbage," a possible references to South Korea's main opposition conservatives in the United Future Party and their invitation to Thae to run as a member of the group critical of South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

The message that ran in North Korean state media accused Thae of embezzling North Korean state funds and raping children.

Meari claimed Thae "fled from the strict judgment of the law" and called the former diplomat "garbage" that "cannot be classified as humankind."

Thae said Wednesday the North Korean statement is "not worth answering," South Korean newspaper Seoul Shinmun reported.

North Korea has previously accused Thae of child rape following his defection.

Thae has said he is running for office in the South because of Seoul's handling of North Koreans who were returned across the border in 2019. South Korea's unification ministry said at the time the North Koreans were suspected criminals, a claim that was challenged by North Korean defectors and rights activists.

North Koreans in the South have said they face hurdles in adjusting to their new lives, but a survey shows more North Koreans are happy, according to a Seoul agency.

The Korea Hana Foundation stated Wednesday 74.2 percent of defectors surveyed from May to August 2019 said they were "satisfied," up 1.7 percent from the previous year, Tongil News reported.

Reasons for North Korean satisfaction included "the ability to live a free life in the South," "being able to earn an income through work" and "the ability to pursue an occupation of choice."

The survey included responses from 2,741 people, according to the report.