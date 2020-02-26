A security guard checks the temperature of people visiting a popular shopping mall due to the threat of the deadly COVID-19 spreading in Beijing on Monday. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- As a deadly coronavirus appears to be stabilizing in China, where it has killed thousands this winter, countries across the globe are scrambling to contain COVID-19's spread with several confirming their first infections.

Chinese health officials Wednesday announced the death toll climbed to 2,715 for mainland China after it recorded 52 deaths over the previous day -- the fewest number of deaths in a 24-hour period since Feb. 1, when 45 people died and the death toll stood at 304.

China's National Health Commission announced the new figures in its daily update, stating there were 406 new confirmed cases of the disease over the day prior with 401 of them located in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

However, as the disease seems to be coming under control in China, countries around the world are dealing with worsening conditions as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Americans to prepare for a pandemic.

Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters during a Tuesday press conference that COVID-19 is rapidly spreading in multiple countries and within regions without a known exposure to Wuhan, the Hubei city where the disease is believed to have emerged, meeting two of the three criteria for a pandemic.

"The world appears to be moving close to the third criteria -- worldwide spread," she said.

The warning comes as Switzerland, Croatia and Austria confirmed their first infections of the disease and a day after Afghanistan, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait and Oman announced their own cases.

Switzerland, Croatia and Austria all said their infections were in people with connections to Italy, which has grown in recent days to be one of the worst hit by the disease as it has recorded 322 confirmed cases and 10 deaths.

Switzerland's Federal Office of Public Health said in a statement the infected patient was hospitalized in "good health" and had visited Italy's Milan 10 days ago.

Milan is located in Lombardy, where Italy has recorded 240 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths, according to the southern European country's Ministry of Health.

Switzerland said the risk of infection to its population remains "moderate," adding that "there is a probability that further cases of infection are diagnosed." Those who have been in close contact with its first confirmed case have been quarantined.

Croatia's Health Minister VIli Beros confirmed the country's first case Tuesday afternoon -- a man who had also been in Milan between Feb. 19-21. The minister said he is showing "milder signs" of the disease, according to a government of Croatia statement.

"This is a disease whose clinical characteristics are similar to influenza and we don't expect a major spread or complications from similar influenza infections," Beros said.

However, nine other Croatians who work at a factory in northern Italy where several people were confirmed infected with the disease were admitted to a hospital in the port city of Rijeka and are undergoing testing, the statement read.

Meanwhile, Brazil announced it was investigating a suspected case which, if confirmed, would be the first in South America.

️ NOTA OFICIAL ️ O @minsaude , em conjunto com as secretarias de saúde estadual e municipal de São Paulo, investiga possível caso de Doença pelo #Coronavírus no município de São Paulo.— Ministério da Saúde (@minsaude) February 25, 2020

In South Korea, the number of confirmed cases continued to skyrocket with 115 new infections diagnosed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., increasing its total to 1,261, according to Seoul's CDC. It also reported a death during that timeframe, edging its total death toll to 12.

Among those infected is a 23-year-old man in the U.S. military serving in South Korea, the first U.S. service member to have tested positive for the virus, U.S. Forces Korea said in a statement.