U.S. President Donald Trump views the spinning wheel Monday during a tour of Mohandas Gandhi's home in Ahmedabad, India, where Gandhi lived for 13 years.

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump will speak to news media Tuesday morning from India on his second day of his India visit.

The president will speak in New Delhi at 6:30 a.m. EST.

Monday, Trump and first lady Melania Trump were welcomed to India by a jubilant party and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before they traveled to the Taj Mahal and visited the home of Mohandas Gandhi in Ahmedabad.