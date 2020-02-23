Palestinians set fire to tires along the Gaza-Israel border as an Israeli earth mover drives along the border on the other side. Photo by Ibrahim Al-Khatib/UPI | License Photo

An Israeli Merkava battle tank and a bulldozer drive along the Israel-Gaza border, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip to collect the bodies of two Palestinians shot by Israeli forces. Photo by Ibrahim Al-Khatib/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Israel and Gaza exchanged rocket fire on Sunday after Israeli soldiers shot two Palestinians on the Gaza border.

Israeli Defense Forces on Sunday announced they have begun striking targets in Gaza after more than 20 rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel earlier in the day.

IDF wrote on Twitter that approximately 10 of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system and shared a map of locations in Israel that came under fire.

The missile launch came after the IDF announced that Israeli soldiers opened fire on two Palestinians that it said had made multiple attempts to place an explosive charge next to a border fence on the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday.

Gaza's health ministry said the two men were taken to Kan Yunis's European hospital for treatment. One of the men, identified as 27-year-old Muhammad Ali Anam died.

A video that circulated on social media on Sunday showed a bulldozer escorted by a tank driving toward a group of Palestinians and picking up the two men before driving them away. Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett confirmed a bulldozer was sent to collect the bodies.

Hamas representative Fawzi Barhoum said that Israel "intended to kill an unarmed young man, in front of the cameras of the whole world" as its soldiers opened fire.

"The enemy forces' infiltration into the territory of the Strip and savagely insulting one of our fighters constitute blatant aggression and Israel must bear responsibility for this aggression," said Barhoum.