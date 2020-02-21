Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, leader of Thai opposition Future Forward Party, speaks to the media and supporters Friday after the Thai Constitutional Court ruled to dissolve the party. Photo by Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Thailand's pro-democracy Future Forward Party was dissolved and of 16 of its leaders banned from politics for a decade under a ruling issued by the country's Constitutional Court.

The court determined that the anti-military party, Thailand's main opposition bloc, broke electoral law by accepting a $6 million loan from its billionaire founder, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.

The court ruling also gave Thailand's Election Commission the green light to take criminal action against Thanathorn and 15 other party executives, including Secretary-General Piyabutr Saengkanokkul.

If convicted, Thanathorn and other top FFP leaders could be jailed for up to five years and the other executives for up to three years.

The FFP has earned strong support among Thailand's younger voters and surprised many political analysts with a third-place showing in last year's general election. The 16-month-old party won 76 seats in the country's House of Representatives with more than 6 million votes.

With the organization now dissolved, however, the lawmakers will be forced to seek new affiliations.

The FFP favors a total overhaul of Thailand's 2017 constitution, which was drafted by the country's military junta. The 41-year-old Thanathorn already had been accused of breaching election rules by owning shares in a media company when running for office, sedition for his role in 2015 anti-junta protests and computer crime for criticizing the military regime on Facebook in 2018.

Party leaders had been open about taking the loan from Thanathorn, saying they chose to do so rather than raise funds by "questionable methods."

"If we could turn back time ... we would do the same thing because it was transparent and verifiable," Thanathorn wrote in a Facebook post this week.

Thanathorn and Piyabutr said before Friday's ruling they are ready to create a new a party with the same ideals as the FFP for the newly displaced lawmakers to join.