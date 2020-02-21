Russian authorities say the scientist gave two vacations worth $64,000 to a government aide to benefit a cancer treatment product he'd created. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Russian authorities said they have arrested an American scientist on bribery charges related to a scheme that benefited his pharmaceutical products.

The Russian-born scientist, who later acquired U.S. citizenship, faces as many as 12 years in prison on the charges.

Officials said he gave two expensive vacation packages to an assistant of a former Russian cabinet official in exchange for his pharmaceutical products to a list of controlled substances. The aide has also been charged and faces 10 years in prison.

The luxury vacations, worth about $64,000, were given to benefit a cancer treatment antibody developed by the scientist's firm. He and the former cabinet aide are in pre-trial detention until April 19.

The scientist is the latest U.S. citizen to face legal trouble in Russia. A Moscow court in December ordered former Marine Paul Whelan to remain in custody until March to face a charge of spying.