Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Chinese health officials reported nearly 900 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and more than 100 additional deaths.

China's National Health Commission reported 889 new cases and 118 new deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed patients in mainland China to 75,465 and the death toll to 2,236.

The majority of the new cases were recorded in Hubei province, which is where the spread began in December. The new total Friday included 512 cases that were traced back to four prisons, including two in Hubei. The greatest outbreak was seen at the Wuhan Women's prison, state media reported.

The latest numbers continued a general downward trend and came one day after the number of new cases reached its lowest daily count in weeks.

The World Health Organization said Thursday the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide had reached 75,748 and the death toll was at 2,121. There are nearly 1,100 cases and eight deaths outside mainland China.

Iran was added to the list of confirmed cases and became the 26th nation to report an official patient.

In South Korea, concerns have risen over the spread of COVID-19 as 100 people tested positive Friday. Health officials said most new infections are linked to a Christian religious group in Daegu, South Korea's fourth-largest city, prompting warnings to stay indoors.

Seoul has banned large protests in a bid to stop the spread of the disease. Many such rallies have been staged in the South Korean capital in recent weekends, and the government said it must protect elderly and other citizens vulnerable to exposure.