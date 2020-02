Police said eight people were killed in a shooting at two locations in the German city of Hanau on Wednesday night. Photo by WIESBADEN112/EPA

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Eight people were killed in shootings at two different locations in Germany, police said on Wednesday night.

The shootings took place at 10 p.m. at two locations in the city of Hanau, police said in a statement.

One of the shootings was at a bar in the city center and the second was in the Kesselstadt neighborhood.

Police said they immediately initiated a large-scale search for the suspects.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story.