Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The suspected gunman who killed nine people in two shootings in Germany on Wednesday night was found dead at his home following a manhunt, police said.

Special forces police officers discovered the body of the suspect at his home following a large-scale search of Hanau city, located some 16 miles east of Frankfurt, police said, adding that a second body was also discovered at the residence.

Police said in a statement they believe one of them to be the gunman.

"The alleged perpetrator was found lifeless at his home address in Hanau," Southeast Hesse Police said via Twitter. "Special police officers also discovered another body there."

The shootings took place at 10 p.m. at a bar in the city center and at a second location in the Kesselstadt neighborhood, with police initially stating eight people had been killed at the scene. Police have since increased the death toll to nine.

Police said they immediately initiated a large-scale search for the suspects.

Special forces police officers discovered the bodies of the suspected gunman and a second unknown person after searching for a dark vehicle reported fleeing one of the crime scenes, which led them to the gunman's address, police said.

"The investigation is ongoing," Southeast Hesse Police said. "There are currently no indications of other perpetrators."

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

Katja Leikert, a politician in Hanau, described the shooting as "a real horror scenario."

"On this terrible night in Hanau, I wish the relatives of the dead much strength and condolences," she said via Twitter. "Hopefully a quick recovery for the injured."