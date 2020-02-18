Several nations are rushing to evacuate their citizens from a cruise ship quarantined off Japan's eastern coast. Photo by Franck Robichon/EPA-EFE

A South Korean presidential plane arrives after an about two-hour flight from Seoul, at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday. Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- South Korea, Canada, Australia and Britain are rushing to evacuate citizens from a cruise ship that is quarantined off Japan's coast amid a drastic increase of coronavirus infections among its passengers.

The Diamond Princess anchored in Japan's Yokohama Port with 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew is the world's largest cluster of confirmed COVID-19 cases outside of China with more than 500 passengers infected with the disease since it was placed under a 14-day quarantine on Feb. 3.

On Tuesday, Princess Cruises, which operates the vessel, announced 169 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 aboard the ship in the past 48 hours.

Japan's Ministry of Health said passengers of the ship who test negative for the coronavirus will be able to leave from Wednesday when the quarantine expires.

However, at Haneda Airport at nearby Tokyo, a South Korean presidential plane landed Tuesday to evacuate four nationals and a Japanese spouse from the ship with plans to return to Gimpo in western Seoul by Wednesday morning, Yonhap reported.

Britain also issued a statement Tuesday stating it was coordinating a flight "as soon as possible" and both Canada and Australia have been arranging evacuation efforts over the past few days.

News of the evacuations follows two U.S. chartered flights returning to the United States with 328 American evacuees from the cruise ship late Sunday and early Monday.

Among the passengers were 14 who tested positive for COVID-19, nearly doubling the number of confirmed cases in the United States to 29. Ninty-two Americans remain under quarantine on the ship.

Meanwhile, China's National Health Commission increased its death toll on Tuesday to 1,868 after 98 people died from the virus in the previous 24 hours. Ninty-three of the deaths occurred in the epicenter Hubei, including 72 in Wuhan where the disease is believed to have emerged.

Globally, the death toll stood at 1,873 as France, the Philippines, Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan have each reported a death outside mainland China.

China also said the number of infections increased by 1,886 over Monday to 72,436.

Meanwhile, Chinese health officials announced the death of a doctor at ground zero of the widening epidemic after he contracted the deadly coronavirus while caring for infected patients.

Liu Zhiming, director of the Wuchang Hospital in Wuhan, died Tuesday morning at the age of 51, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said.

"Since the outbreak, Comrade Liu Zhiming, regardless of his personal safety, led the medical staff of Wuchang Hospital to fight the epidemic, and made important contributions to the prevention and control of new-type coronavirus pneumonia in our city," the commission said in a statement.

Zhiming's death is the latest among health professionals fighting the disease in China's Hubei province with officials stating last week more than 1,700 front-lined medics had been infected with COVID-19, six of whom had died.

Among the dead is 34-year-old Li Wenliang -- an ophthalmologist at Wuhan who was punished by police for attempting to inform friends and family online in December when the outbreak began, and his death attracted wide-spread anger, forcing the government to initiate an investigation.