British Member of Parliament Debbie Abrahams, seen here in 2016, was denied entry into India after criticizing the country's actions in the disputed Kashmir region. File photo by Jon Super/EPA

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A British member of Parliament who has been critical of the Indian government's actions in the disputed Kashmir region said Monday she was denied entry to India and deported to Dubai.

Debbie Abrahams, a Labor Party MP and chairwoman of a cross-party parliamentary group on Kashmir, said that as she attempted to enter India at Dehli Airport Monday morning she was told her e-visa had been rejected.

Abrahams said she was taken to detention room and "treated like a criminal" as Indian officials demanded she leave the country despite having what she claimed was a proper visa valid until October.

"Along with everyone else, I presented myself at the immigration desk with my documents including my e-visa, had my photograph taken and then the official looked at his screen and started shaking his head," the British politician wrote in a statement. "Then he told me my visa was rejected, took my passport and disappeared for about 10 minutes. When he came back he was very rude and aggressive, shouting at me to 'come with me.'"

"I told him not to speak to me like that and was then taken to a cordoned off area marked as a Deportee Cell. He then ordered me to sit down and I refused. I didn't know what they might do or where else they may take me, so I wanted people to see me."

Abrahams later said she had been forced aboard a flight to Dubai without having her passport being returned.

The British MP has been an outspoken critic of the Indian government for stripping Muslim-majority Kashmir of its semi-autonomy last year, saying the action betrayed the trust of the people of Kashmir.

Human rights advocates contend that in scrapping Article 370 guaranteeing Kashmir's semi-autonomy the Indian Parliament opened the door to a crackdown on dissent. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent in thousands of troops and a communications blackout was imposed after the move.

While India claims its actions are justified as a matter of national security, Kashmiris say their freedoms have now been eliminated.