Russia's Evgeny Ustyugov wins bronze as he anchors his team across the finish in Biathlon Men's 4x7.5 KM Relay during the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at the Whistler Olympic Park on February 26, 2010. Ustyugov was stripped of his 2014 Olympic gold medal Saturday. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The International Biathlon Union stripped two Russian athletes of their competitive medals -- including one Olympic gold -- Saturday after they tested positive for prohibited substances.

The Austrian-based sporting body said doping tests conducted on Svetlana Sleptsova and Evgeny Ustyugov in 2013 produced positive results.

Sleptsova had ostarine, used to treat muscle wasting and osteoporosis, in her system during a March 22, 2013, test. Ustyugov had oxandrolone, an anabolic steroid that treats a number of bone conditions, in his body during an Aug. 27, 2013, test.

The IBU stripped Sleptsova of her 2013-14 World Cup season results, medals, points and prizes, and Ustyugov of his 2014 Olympic gold medal in the relay.

The organization said the two athletes have 21 days to appeal the decision.

Russia has faced several scandals related to doping in recent years. The World Anti-Doping Agency banned athletes from participating in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, under the Russian flag.