Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A U.S. Army service member died this week in a non-combat-related incident in Djibouti, the Department of Defense announced Friday.

The Pentagon identified the soldier as Pfc. Walter Lewark, 26, from Mountainair, N.M. A statement said he died Thursday at Camp Lemonnier.

Lewark was assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion, 200th Infantry Regiment, 93rd Troop Command, New Mexico Army National Guard based in Rio Rancho, N.M.

He was in Djibouti supporting Operation Enduring Freedom-Horn of Africa. The mission there is to provide security in Horn of Africa nations and support regional organizations. Troops also provide humanitarian aid and crisis response.

About 4,000 U.S. personnel are stationed at Camp Lemonnier.

The Pentagon said Lewark's death was under investigation. His cause of death wasn't reported.