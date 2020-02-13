A United States Geological Survey map shows the location of the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck between Japan and a Russian island Thursday. Photo courtesy USGS/UPI

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A magnitude-6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Japan's Hokkaido Prefecture and Russia's Kuril Islands Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency and the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The earthquake struck 57.1 miles east-northeast of Kurilat a depth of 88.6 miles, the USGS said. There were no early reports of damage or injuries connected with the tremor.

Stephen Hicks, a seismologist with Imperial College London, said the earthquake would have been strong enough to be felt widely through northern Japan. Some said the earthquake was also felt in Tokyo.